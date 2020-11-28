switched up
News
Lil Durk Delivers A Ballad On "Switched Up"
Lil Durk continues to be one of hip-hop's most captivating storytellers.
By
Alexander Cole
Jan 30, 2021
Music
Tory Lanez Has A Prediction For Those Who Switched Up On Him
Tory Lanez seems confident in his upcoming legal battle.
By
Alexander Cole
Nov 28, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE