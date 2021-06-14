Suns in 4
Sports
Devin Booker Busts His Nose & Returns Mid-Game
A lá Steve Nash, the Suns star showed off his gutsiness in Game 2.
By
Yoni Yardeni
Jun 23, 2021
Sports
Devin Booker Is Looking For The Infamous "Suns In 4" Fan
The "Suns in 4" fan has become a legend in Phoenix.
By
Alexander Cole
Jun 14, 2021
