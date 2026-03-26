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Stat Quo Recalls Drake Sending Kendrick Lamar Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating
Former Aftermath artist Stat Quo recently opened up about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's pre-beef relationship.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 26, 2026