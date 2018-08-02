Shahadi Wright Joseph
- MusicShahadi Wright Joseph Opens Up About Going To A "Dark Place" For "Us"Jordan Peele's "Us" had the cast exploring some dark territory. ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o & "Us" Cast Spit Bars As A FamilyThe starring cast of Jordan Peele's "Us" stay in character for a posse-cut. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- Entertainment"Us" Murders The Box Office With $70 Million Haul"Us" cruises by projections. ByKarlton Jahmal4.4K Views
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Reveals Cast & Release Date For "Us," His Follow Up To "Get Out"It looks like Peele has another hit on his hands. ByKarlton Jahmal6.8K Views