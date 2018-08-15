scarlet witch
- TVMarvel's "WandaVision" Scores Surreal & Fascinating TrailerThe new trailer for "WandaVision" provides an intriguing look at Marvel's daring and surreal new Disney+ series. By Mitch Findlay
- TVMCU Show "WandaVision" Reportedly Delayed To Spring 2021Disney delays keep coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's "WandaVision" Gets Release Date Pushed Up To 2020Marvel fans rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Doctor Strange 2" Will Feature New Heroes & Change The MCU ForeverThe multi-verse will change things. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWhat's Next For The MCU?Phase four is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Star Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Her Awful "Game Of Thrones" AuditionOlsen wanted to play Daenerys. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMarvel Studios President Kevin Feig Talks "Loki" Series & MCU ConnectivityThe Marvel Cinematic Universe expands once again. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title May Have Been Dropped In "Age Of Ultron"Did Scarlet Witch drop the hint?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Star Elizabeth Olsen Claims "Things Are Only Going To Get Worse"Some Avengers might not make it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Break Down Every Hero In The FilmThe Russo Brothers explain how they view each Avenger. By Karlton Jahmal