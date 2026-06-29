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TDE's Punch Blasts Druski's Saxophone Gag For SZA & Doechii At BET Awards
Doechii and SZA's speech at the 2026 BET Awards was cut by a saxophone player that Druski had warned about, but TDE's Punch wasn't happy.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 29, 2026