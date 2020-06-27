rookie card
- SportsBill Russell Rookie Card Sells For $660,000A new record has been set for the sale of Bill Russell card.By Ben Mock
- FootballTom Brady Rookie Card Sells For Record $2.25 MillionThe GOAT card making history. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsKevin Durant Rookie Card Breaks Record At AuctionKevin Durant's rookie card was a hot commodity.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Rookie Card Sells For Obscene PriceThe trading card market continues to border on lunacy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Rookie Card Breaks New Record At AuctionThis LeBron James rookie card is about to sell for an obscene amount of money.By Alexander Cole