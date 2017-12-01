rocket racoon
- SportsJames Gunn Laments Over Missed Cleveland Guardians OpportunityJames Gunn was hoping for more from the Guardians logo.By Alexander Cole
- Original Content"Avengers: Endgame" Review: An Emotional Thrill Ride With Plot HolesThe end of an era for your heroes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Avengers Roster: A Pre "Endgame" GuideWe are in the Endgame now. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Footage Was Shown In Secret & Synopsis Leaks OnlineIt looks like the team is heading to Space.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Toys Give New Look At Thanos, Armored Hulk, & MoreRonin and Valkyrie make apperances as well.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentTop 10 MCU MoviesIn the wake of the epic trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," here are the top ten Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time. By Karlton Jahmal