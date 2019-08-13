Reverse Taxi
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" To Drop In Full Family Sizing: Release DetailsJordan Brand continues to bring the heat.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" Coming This Fall: In-Hand PhotosA fresh take on a Jordan Brand classic.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" Slated To Release This Fall: In-Hand LookThe Jordan 12 is in for a strong 2019.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 12 "Reverse Taxi" Coming Soon: Best Look So FarA Jordan Brand classic is getting an updated look.By Alexander Cole