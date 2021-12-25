red bull soundclash
- Original ContentDanny Brown Talks New Album "Quaranta," Praises Freddie Gibbs' Comedy & MoreBefore hitting the stage with Rico Nasty at Red Bull's SoundClash in Chicago, Danny Brown shares his thoughts on the match-up, his efforts in comedy, and what to expect on his next album, "Quaranta." By Aron A.
- Original ContentRico Nasty On Pandemic Takeaways, New Music & Potential Flo Milli Collab ProjectAhead of Red Bull's SoundClash with Rico Nasty and Danny Brown, we caught up with the "Nightmare Vacation" rapper to talk creative process, pandemic takeaways, and the awkwardness of virtual shows. By Aron A.