Rap Subgenres
- MusicWhat Is Nerdcore? The Evolution Of Geek RapThe niche subgenre gives room for unconventional rappers to shine. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Trip Hop? Dreamy Depths Of Downtempo GroovesThe psychedelic subgenre of Hip Hop has long offered a trippy alternative to the mainstream sound. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Horrorcore? Sounds Of Rap's Sinister SideThe Hip Hop subgenre has given many artists an avenue to express their dark side. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Bounce? New Orleans's Signature Hip-Hop SoundThe high-octane rap subgenre has been influencing mainstream artists for some time now. By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Conscious Rap? Hip Hop As A Catalyst For Social ChangeLet’s dive into Hip Hop’s most introspective subgenre.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentWhat Is Boom Bap? A Defining Sound Of Hip HopBoom Bap: The rhythmic heartbeat of hip-hop culture, blending punchy beats and raw lyricism, igniting a timeless groove that resonates across generations.By Jake Skudder