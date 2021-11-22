rap music on trial
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks On Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Upcoming Doc Clip"As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 27 following its Sundance premiere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsRap Lyrics Could Be Banned As Evidence In Newly Introduced Federal BillThe RAP (Restoring Artistic Protection) Bill aims to protect artists from having their lyrics used against them in court. By Aron A.
- Original ContentBobby Shmurda Speaks On Rap Music On Trial Bill & YSL IndictmentBobby Shmurda reflects on the justice system using lyrics against rappers, and why the "Rap Music On Trial" bill is necessary across the country. By Aron A.
- MusicNY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In CourtThe "Rap Music On Trial" legislation is intended to protect First Amendment rights and prevent prosecutors from using artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials. By Aron A.