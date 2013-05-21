push up
- NewsNe-Yo Links With Trippie Redd For "Push Up" On His "Self Explanatory" AlbumThe R&B legend work with Zae France, Jeremih, and Yung Bleu on his latest album.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentAl Sharpton Continues His Transformation Into A Meme With New VideoAl Sharpton just keeps on playing the Internet.By Matt F
- NewsRick Ross Releases "Mastermind" A Day EarlyRick Ross decides to release his new album "Mastermind" one day early.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJ. Cole Explains His Decision To Push Up "Born Sinner"J. Cole explains why he wanted to move up his release date of "Born Sinner" to June 18th.By Rose Lilah