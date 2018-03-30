proud father
- SportsLeBron James Reflects On His Sons' Work Ethic In Emotional TweetLeBron is making sure his sons have a father who pays attention. By Alexander Cole
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Is A Proud Father Teaching His Son How To Ball: WatchMelo is giving his son the blueprint.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT.I. Celebrates His Son In Honor Of His Birthday: "Always On Your Ass About Something"Little man just turned 14.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown Brings His Daughter Royalty Out On Stage During Recent ConcertChris Brown and Royalty flex on stage during a recent concert.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Shares Adorable Photo Of His DaughterChris Brown's daughter is looking adorable in her pink dress.By Aron A.