prisoner of conscious
- NewsTalib Kweli "Goes Through "Prisoner Of Conscious" Booklet" VideoWatch Talib Kweli "Goes Through "Prisoner Of Conscious" Booklet" Video - it's the latest video from Talib Kweli, having dropped on Monday, May 6th, 2013. Talib Kweli's musical situation is improving with every new release, and Talib Kweli "Goes Through "Prisoner Of Conscious" Booklet" Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work Talib Kweli has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what Talib Kweli has in store.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTalib Kweli Reveals New "Prisoner Of Conscious" Release Date [Update: Album Pushed Back Again]Talib Kweli revealed the new release date for his LP as well as some exciting features, and talked about shedding his "backpack rapper" image, and possibility of a new Black Star project.By Rose Lilah