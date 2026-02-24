News
Poppa Fetti
Baltimore Rapper Poppa Fetti Hit With Child Sex Trafficking Charges
Poppa Fetti was previously indicted on nine state sex trafficking felonies in Baltimore County in November.
Cole Blake
February 24, 2026