Once Upon A Deadpool
- News"Once Upon A Deadpool" Makes $1 Million At Preview ScreeningsNo one really knows how well this movie will do.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Post-Credits Scene Will Warm Your HeartExcelsior!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWatch Deadpool Defend Nickelback With An Arsenal Of "Facts"He makes a convincing case. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentThe New "Once Upon A Deadpool" Trailer Goes Full "Princess Bride"Why?By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Is Dedicated To Making A "Wolverine/Deadpool" Movie"Hugh Jackman has eyebrow implants."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Are At Each Other's Throats In Fake BeefReynolds has been "riding Hugh Jackman's coattails since 2009."By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Plot Was Tweeted By A Fan A Year AgoDid Reynolds steal this idea?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Is A Revised, Vanilla "Deadpool 2:" WatchAs much as it can be, at least. By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Hits Theaters This Christmas With PG-13 Cut Of The SequelPlus, new Christmas scenes. By Karlton Jahmal