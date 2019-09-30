Off-White x Air Jordan 5
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" Delivers Large Returns To ResellersThe brand new Off-White x Air Jordan collab is selling for three times above retail.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" Gets Official Look: DetailsThe Air Jordan 5 is getting yet another dose of Off-White aesthetics.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail" Receives On-Foot PhotosVirgil Abloh has yet another Air Jordan 5 on the way.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNew Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Colorway Drops Soon: First LookVirgil Abloh's Off-White is coming back with yet another Air Jordan 5 collab.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOffset Flexes Off-White & Dior Air Jordan Collabs On IGOffset is always out here making sneakerheads jealous.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersVirgil Abloh Reveals New Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ColorwayVirgil Abloh's first Off-White Air Jordan 5 dropped over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Coming Soon: Release Details RevealedThe Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is going to be very hard to cop.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersVirgil Abloh Explains The Design Of The Off-White x Air Jordan 5Virgil always comes through with interesting concepts.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Coming Soon: In-Hand Look & PackagingThese shoes are ready for All-Star weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Slated For All-Star Weekend: Official PhotosVirgil Abloh's latest creation is going to be very limited.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Release Date Revealed: DetailsFans have been waiting on these.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White Air Jordan 5 Spotted At Paris Fashion Week With A TwistFans are waiting on this collab.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Coming Soon: Stock Numbers RevealedPrepare to strikeout.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Receives In-Depth On-Foot Look: PhotosThese look even better on-foot.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Collab Revealed In Greater Detail: PhotosWe've never seen an Air Jordan 5 like this before.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Rumored To Drop Soon: Best Look YetThis could be the biggest collab of 2020.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Collab Rumored For 2020: DetailsThis could be huge.By Alexander Cole