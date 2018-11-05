off deez
- NumbersJ.I.D. Unloads Impressive Collection Of Gold PlaquesJ.I.D recently unboxed an impressive collection of gold plaques, earned for "Never," "Off Deez," and "151 Rum." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJ.I.D. & J. Cole's "Off Deez" Goes GoldDreamville's J.I.D. earns yet another "DiCaprio 2" plaque, this time for his zany J. Cole collaboration "Off Deez." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Shares Teaser For "Off Deez" Music Video With J. ColeJ.I.D teams up with Cole Bennett for the release of "Off Deez."By Aron A.
- Original ContentIs JID Currently Among The Game's Best Lyricists?JID stands at the forefront of a new school of lyricists, many of which deserve further accolades and praise. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Originally Wanted Kendrick Lamar On "Off Deez"J.I.D.'s "Off Deez" was entirely different in a parallel universe. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJ. Cole Is Politely Eating Off Everyone’s PlateJ. Cole never left, but he did win over the masses. By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole & J.I.D Banter About Possible "Off Deez" Music VideoJ. Cole is clearly excited about J.I.D's "Off Deez." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJ.I.D For Beginners: 5 Songs To Get You StartedFamiliarize yourself with the brilliance of J.I.D before his inevitable rise.
By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJ.I.D & J. Cole Lay Down A Lyrical Massacre On "Off Deez"Dreamville has entered the building. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ.I.D & J. Cole's Insane Collaboration "Off Deez" Drops TomorrowJ.I.D and J. Cole are setting the frost ablaze. By Mitch Findlay