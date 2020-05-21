now more than ever
- NewsFlatbush Zombies Accentuate Their Swagger On "Herb"Flatbush Zombies' latest EP is a testament to the abilities of all three members of the group.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFlatbush Zombies Preview A New TrackThe Flatbush Zombies have begun rolling out their upcoming EP "Now More Than Ever," beginning with the first track. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFlatbush Zombies Announce "Now More Than Ever"Flatbush Zombies have officially surfaced to announce an upcoming release titled "Now More Than Ever." By Mitch Findlay