News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
not lik eus
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
UMG Attempts To Explain Kendrick Lamar’s “Certified Pedophiles” Drake Diss In Court
Universal Music Group is trying to get Drake's latest amendment to his defamation lawsuit dismissed in court.
By
Cole Blake
7 hrs ago
1.9K Views