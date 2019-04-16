NHL playoffs
- SportsDrake Celebrates Historic Toronto Hockey WinDrake got teary-eyed for his hometown team.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Nas X To Bring "Old Town Road" To The Stanley Cup FinalsLil Nas X is getting looks from the hockey world now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Rushes To Help Stars Fan After Being Hit By A PuckElliott made this fan's night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Bieber Adds To The Drake Curse As Maple Leafs Lose Game 7A sad time to be a Canadian.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott Gives Ezekiel Elliott A Popcorn Shower At Dallas Stars GameThe two Cowboys players supported a fellow Dallas team last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Curse Strikes The Toronto Maple Leafs After PSG FiascoDrake needs to stop supporting teams.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTampa Bay Lightning Swept In Four Games After Historic Regular SeasonThe Lightning had one of the best regular seasons of all time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlexander Ovechkin Knocks Out 19-Year-Old Hurricanes Player In Big FightYou should never mess with Ovi.By Alexander Cole