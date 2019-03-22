nhl hockey
- SportsFormer Bruins Star Jimmy Hayes Passes Away At 31The hockey community has offered many touching tributes following the news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsP.K. Subban Enlists The Rock For Intense Workout SessionWho better to help you workout than Dwayne Johnson?By Alexander Cole
- SportsSeattle NHL Team Unveils Name And JerseysSeattle has a brand new sports team and a pretty great team name to match.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Boychuk Slashed In The Face By A Skate In Scary IncidentHockey can be one of the most brutal sports in the world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSt. Louis Blues Win First Stanley Cup In Game 7 Against BruinsThe Blues were the last place team on January 1st.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Nas X To Bring "Old Town Road" To The Stanley Cup FinalsLil Nas X is getting looks from the hockey world now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Rushes To Help Stars Fan After Being Hit By A PuckElliott made this fan's night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJustin Bieber Adds To The Drake Curse As Maple Leafs Lose Game 7A sad time to be a Canadian.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Curse Strikes The Toronto Maple Leafs After PSG FiascoDrake needs to stop supporting teams.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTampa Bay Lightning Swept In Four Games After Historic Regular SeasonThe Lightning had one of the best regular seasons of all time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlexander Ovechkin Knocks Out 19-Year-Old Hurricanes Player In Big FightYou should never mess with Ovi.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWill Ferrell Channels Ron Burgundy For Los Angeles Kings BroadcastThe Kings broadcast got a lot more animated on Thursday.By Alexander Cole