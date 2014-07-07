nehruviandoom
- NewsOn The Come Up: Bishop NehruBishop Nehru gets the On The Come Up treatment.ByRose Lilah132 Views
- Original Content10 Essential Bishop Nehru TracksBishop Nehru is a young MC with a lot of promise. Let's look in to his essential tracks, featuring collabs with MF Doom, Madlib, Disclosure and Flight Facilities, amongst others.ByChris Tart11.2K Views
- ReviewsReview: Bishop Nehru & MF DOOM's "NehruvianDOOM"Bishop Nehru & MF DOOM craft the fall's first great hip-hop album.ByLloyd Jaffe15.5K Views
- NewsStream Bishop Nehru & MF Doom's "NehruvianDOOM" AlbumBishop Nehru and MF DOOM release an early stream of their album "NehruvianDOOM."ByRose Lilah7.1K Views
- Original ContentSamples Of The Week: September 25A breakdown of the week's hottest tracks by their samples.ByPatrick Lyons66 Views
- NewsOMBishop Nehru x MF DOOM aka NehruvianDOOM connect for "OM."ByRose Lilah225 Views
- NewsBishop Nehru Announces Release Date For MF DOOM Collaborative AlbumBishop Nehru reveals "NehruvianDOOM" will drop in September.ByRose Lilah5.7K Views
- NewsBishop Nehru "Darkness (HBU)" (Prod. By DOOM) VideoBishop Nehru shares the video for "Darkness (HBU)," off his upcoming collaborative project with DOOM, "NehruvianDOOM."ByPatrick Lyons95 Views