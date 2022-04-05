neck and wrist
- ReviewsPusha T "It's Almost Dry" ReviewWith Ye and Pharrell at the helm of production, Pusha T expands beyond his comfort zone without compromising his pen on "It's Almost Dry." ByAron A.12.5K Views
- MusicPusha T Says Jay-Z Is The Best Rapper "Period"After "Neck & Wrist," Pusha T declares Hov the GOAT.ByAron A.4.9K Views
- MusicFaizon Love Says Jay-Z's "Neck & Wrist" Verse Wasn't A DissFaizon Love says that Jay-Z didn't diss him on "Neck & Wrist."ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- MusicPusha T Tells Charlamagne What It's Like To Work With Jay-ZPusha T reflected on working with Jay-Z following the release of "Neck & Wrist."ByCole Blake13.5K Views
- MusicPusha T Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction To "Neck And Wrist"Pusha T reveals Jay-Z's initial reaction to "Neck And Wrist." ByAron A.7.7K Views
- MusicJay-Z Addresses Faizon Love's Claim That He Lied About Drug DealingJay-Z fired back at Faizon Love during his verse on "Neck & Wrist."ByCole Blake18.1K Views
- MusicJay-Z Reflects On Biggie’s Death On New Pusha T Track, “Neck & Wrist”Jay-Z discusses how life would've shaken out differently had Biggie never been murdered.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- MusicTDE Punch Praises Jay-Z's New Verse: "Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now"Pusha T and Jay-Z's new collaboration "Neck And Wrist" doesn't disappoint. ByAron A.10.1K Views
- MusicPusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release DateProduced by Pharrell, the highly-anticipated collaboration between Pusha T and Jay-Z is officially on the way. ByAron A.7.5K Views