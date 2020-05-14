Napalm
- MusicXzibit's L.A. Warehouse BurglarizedXzibit is offering a ten-thousand-dollar reward following a robbery at his Los Angeles warehouse, alluding it to have been an inside job. By Mitch Findlay
- GramXzibits Fires Back At TMZ's Reporting Of His "Napalm" Cannabis LineB-Real and All Money In's J. Stone show support for Xzibit who denies that his "Napalm" cannabis products were pulled from shelves amid controversy surround its name. By Aron A.
- MusicXzibit Responds To "Napalm Cannabis" Name ControversyAfter his Napalm Cannabis company faced controversy over its name, Xzibit took a moment to address the situation. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXzibit Sends Dr. Dre An Epic Care PackageBasking in the success of his Napalm cannabis brand, Xzibit took a moment to send his friend Dr. Dre a stacked care package. By Mitch Findlay