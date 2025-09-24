News
Music
Mike Tyson Settles "Murdergram" Copyright Infringement Lawsuit With Producer Ty Fyffe
Mike Tyson resolved a lawsuit filed against him by producer Ty Fyffe over the track "Murdergram," stemming from a November 2024 promo video.
By
Devin Morton
September 24, 2025
