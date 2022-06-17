Minions: The Rise Of Gru
Movies
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" has set a box office record for Independence Day weekend.
By Cole Blake
News
Tierra Whack Lights Up "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Soundtrack With "Black Magic Woman"
Diana Ross, Tame Impala, BROCKHAMPTON, Kali Uchis, and more also lent their talents to the new movie's soundtrack.
By Hayley Hynes
News
Brockhampton Covers Kool & The Gang's "Hollywood Swinging"
Brockhampton's cover of the classic song is for the movie "Minions: The Rise Of Gru."
By Alexander Cole