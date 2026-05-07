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Met Gala 2026
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Music
Tyla Addresses Awkward Moment With Rihanna At The Met Gala
Tyla ran into Rihanna at the Met Gala on Monday, and the awkward moment became a narrative on social media.
By
Alexander Cole
May 07, 2026