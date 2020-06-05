Mayor bowser
- PoliticsTrump Says He's Withdrawing National Guard From WashingtonAfter a week of clashes between law enforcement and protesters, Trump says that he's pulling the National Guard out of D.C.By Aron A.
- PoliticsBlack Lives Matter Plaza: Street In Front Of White House Receives New NameThe Mayor of D.C. has not only changed the street in front of the White House to "Black Lives Matter Plaza," she's emblazoned it across the street, and requested Donald Trump remove the military presence from D.C.By Rose Lilah