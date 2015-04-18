marauding in paradise
- InterviewsJazz Cartier Reveals He's Got Songs With Mike WiLL Made It In The StashJazz Cartier spoke with us about his new album, "Hotel Paranoia," and what else he has coming up this year, while at SXSW.By Rose Lilah
- NewsOn The Come Up: Jazz CartierToronto's Jazz Cartier is on the come up. By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJazz Cartier "Wake Me Up When It's Over" VideoJazz Cartier returns to his excellent "Marauding In Paradise" project with a fresh video.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMarauding In ParadiseStream "Marauding in Paradise," Jazz Cartier's most ambitious project to date.By Danny Schwartz