Nicki Minaj Earns High Praise For "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Bars: Twitter Reacts
“One thing about Nicki Minaj, you have to listen to the song 10x ‘cause of the bars." Lumidee and Saucy Santana praise "Red Ruby Da Sleeze."
By
Aron A.
Mar 03, 2023
