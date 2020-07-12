lil marlo
Music
QC CEO Pee, Coach K & Quavo Pay Respect To Lil Marlo
Quality Control's CEO reacts to news of Lil Marlo's death this morning.
By
Aron A.
Jul 12, 2020
Music
Quality Control Rapper Lil Marlo Reportedly Fatally Shot In Atlanta
Marlo was reportedly shot and killed in Georgia late Saturday night.
By
Aron A.
Jul 12, 2020
