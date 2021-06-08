killer remix
Numbers
Cordae Secures First Hot 100 Song With Eminem's "Killer Remix"
Cordae secures his first Hot 100 song placement after Eminem's "Killer" Remix hits the 62nd spot on the Billboard charts.
By
Mitch Findlay
Jun 08, 2021
