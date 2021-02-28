kiana lede
- MixtapesKiana Lede Makes R&B Magic On "Grudges" Album With Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, Khalid, And MoreThe 18-track LP marks Lede's first since 2020's "KIKI."By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is Kiana Ledé? More About The "Deeper" SingerRecently releasing the hot R&B hit "Deeper", the world wants to know more about songbird Kiana Leda!By Chris Mobley
- SongsKiana Ledé & Ella Mai Link Up For "Jealous" SingleIt's not New Music Friday, but we've still got some heat for your playlistBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicChloe x Halle & Jorja Smith Carry This Week's "R&B Season" PlaylistPlus, new music from Kiana Ledé & THEY.By Aron A.