Justin Fields
- SportsJustin Fields Out Versus Raiders, DII Rookie To StartTyson Bagent will start for the Bears this weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsJustin Fields Leaves Game Early With Rib InjuryJustin Fields was ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens after suffering a rib injury.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Fields Shines In Preseason Debut & Earns Praise From LeBron JamesJustin Fields put together a performance worthy of praise from LeBron James in his Bears debut.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Fields Launches Petition Advocating For Big Ten Football SeasonJustin Fields has launched a petition to convince the Big Ten Conference to play in the 2020 college football season.By Cole Blake