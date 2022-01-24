Juliye
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Claims Kanye West "F*cking Wanted [Her] To" Spill Details About Them To The MediaIt's been an emotional rollercoaster of a week so far for Julia Fox.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAzealia Banks Goes In On Julia Fox: "You Can Kiss Your Days As A Low-Rate Escort Goodbye Sis"The "212" rapper also hinted that Ye owes her "A LOT of money."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West & Julia Fox Are Over, Sources Say They Remain "Good Friends & Collaborators"The 32-year-old actress has hinted at writing a tell-all book on her IG story.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Gives Her & Kanye West A Nickname, Twitter Reacts To Their Matching OutfitsJulia revealed that Ye is her "favourite make-up artist" in another post.By Hayley Hynes