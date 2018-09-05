Jordan shoes
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 Flyknit "Red" Drops Next Week: Official PhotosJordan Brand has four colorways of the model coming out.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Bred" Release Date Confirmed: Official ImagesA Jordan Brand classic is coming back next month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 13 "Island Nights" Rumored For November ReleaseThe Air Jordan 13 is getting dressed in black and blue.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid Offers Up A Remix On The "Chicago" ColorwayJordan Brand can't stop and won't stop with the new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Gym Red" Fresh New Images SurfaceA fresh look at this teased Air Jordan 1 colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Silver" Rumored Release InfoJordan Brand keeps bring us new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 9 "Dream It Do It" Official Images ReleasedThese Jordan 9's are getting the retro treatment.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersPanda Air Jordan 1 With Pony Hair Gets Brand New Detailed ImagesThis brand new colorway is coming out for women.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Proto-Max 720 Detailed LookThe Jordan Proto-Max is getting an Air Max 720 outsole.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJordan Why Not Zer0.2 "Black Cement" Colorway RevealedWestbrook's signature sneaker continues to get dope new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Black Toe" Returning In Low-Top VersionThis classic colorway is getting a revamped model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSocial Status X Air Jordan 6 Official Images RevealedSome more Jordan's are coming in time for the NBA All-Star Game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper Slams Michael Jordan With Kaepernick Nike Ad MemeChance The Rapper makes it clear that he's not rocking with Michael Jordan.By Aron A.