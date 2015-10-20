jive
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Tour Manager Claims Singer Tried To Have Sex With HimDemetrius Smith speaks on his relationship with R. Kelly.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Brown Gets A Lot Off His Chest With "Sirens"Chris Brown delivers his latest single "Sirens."By Aron A.
- NewsMiguel Comes Through With His Latest Single "Pineapple Skies"Miguel comes through with the third single off of "War & Leisure."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Brown Drops "Heartbreak" Bonus Track, "Last All Night"Chris Brown delivers an unreleased "Heartbreak" song. By Aron A.
- NewsChris Brown Drops Infectious New Single "Tempo"Chris Brown drops another single off of "Heartbreak On A Full Moon"By Aron A.
- NewsDef Jam Is The Most Successful Hip Hop Label EverBased on a study that looked at 600+ labels over 25 years.By Danny Schwartz