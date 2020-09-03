Jags
- SportsCarson Wentz Admits He's "In Disbelief" After Colts Shockingly Knocked Out Of PlayoffsCarson Wentz admitted he was "in disbelief" after the Colts' shocking loss, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsUrban Meyer Apologizes To Jacksonville & Addresses Josh Lambo IncidentUrban Meyer has apologized to the city of Jacksonville.By Cole Blake
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Finishes Preseason With Near-Perfect Game: "It's A Good Feeling"Trevor Lawrence put on a show for his final preseason performance before the regular season begins.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeonard Fournette Agrees To Join The BuccaneersLeonard Fournette has agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.By Cole Blake