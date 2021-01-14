Jackie MacMullan
Kevin Durant Goes After Jackie MacMullan Over Recent Nets Comments
Kevin Durant didn't like the way MacMullan framed her report.
Alexander Cole
Jun 25, 2021
Kyrie Irving Referred To As "Property" By ESPN Journalist
Many were upset at the way Kyrie Irving was spoken about.
Alexander Cole
Jan 14, 2021
