im serious
- MusicT.I. Remembers Pharrell Taking A Pay Cut To Help Produce His First AlbumThe Neptunes icon was charging $100K a track at the time of T.I.'s "I'm Serious," which the Atlanta trap star couldn't afford.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsT.I. Introduced The World To Slick Talk With "I'm Serious"Tip's "I'm Serious" grows older and wiser. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentT.I.'s Albums, RankedThe King of the South's best and worst, ranked accordingly.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentTop 25 Best T.I. SongsThe essential cuts from the trap pioneer.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentNelly Vs. T.I.: Who Had The Better Debut Album?This week, Nelly's "Country Grammar" squares off against T.I.'s "I'm Serious."By Mitch Findlay
- SongsI'm SeriousPicture Tip gettin' anything other than rich.By Rose Lilah