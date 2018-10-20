IG stories
- MusicTay K's Manager Speaks On Suicide Claims: Solitary Confinement Escape PlanHe says the rapper went to "extremes" to find relief.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Praises 21 Savage For His Oscar-Worthy "Acting"She says his story is a "testament to how gullible we are as Americans."By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Claps Back At "Big Foot" Wendy Williams For Slamming His Pullout GameShe summed up sex ed and picked at the family tree.By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Appears To Deny Baby Mama Abortion Accusations: "Evil World We Live In"He is laughing off his haters.By Zaynab
- MusicBlac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian For Denying Baby "Luxury Lifestyle"The mother wants to provide her children with the best.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks On Kanye West Frienship: Music Collaboration & Tiff With Lana Del ReyThe rapper broke down the reason why she no longer wants to associate with Ye.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Gets Sexually Explicit About RussShe claims to understand the reason for the "F*ck Russ" trend.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj's Barbz Accused Of Jumping Mariahlynn's Mom, Encouraged "To Do Evil"The fan army goes hard for their leader.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsLil Xan Is Upset About Nobody Really Liking Him: "It Sucks"The rapper is having a rough time.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Spills Her Sexual Pet Peeves: Limp D*cks, Weak Arms & Double StandardsThe rapper thinks everyone should put in work.By Zaynab