- NewsIDK, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream Go Hard On "Bulletproof"IDK connects with Maxo Kream and Denzel Curry for the spooky banger "Bulletproof" off his new "IDK & Friends 2" joint. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Reveals Stacked Collaborators On "IDK & Friends 2""IDK & Friends 2" promises to be a stacked affair, with guest appearances from Wale, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, and more.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Readies New Album "IDK & Friends 2"IDK announces his upcoming album "IDK & Friends 2," taking to Instagram to share the pixelated artwork. By Mitch Findlay