Hip-Hop's Best Verses
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Best Verses: Joe Budden's "Dumb Out"Continuing our new Original Content series "Hip-Hop's Best Verses," Joe Budden channeled the spirit of hip-hop's greatest lyricists on the incendiary mixtape classic "Dumb Out." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Best Verses: Lloyd Banks' "Victory Freestyle"Continuing our new Original Content series "Hip-Hop's Best Verses," Lloyd Banks' "Victory" has easily withstood the test of time as one of the greatest freestyles in hip-hop history. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Best Verses: Big Pun's "Twinz"Continuing our new Original Content series "Hip-Hop's Best Verses," Big Pun's opening verse on "Twinz" proved that one deftly delivered bar can be immortalized in rap history. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentHip-Hop's Best Verses: Ghostface Killah's "Shakey Dog"Kicking off our new Original Content series "Hip-Hop's Best Verses," revisit one of rap's most explosive and detailed crime sagas, Ghostface Killah's masterful "Shakey Dog." By Mitch Findlay