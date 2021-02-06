Heavyweight title
- SportsTyson Fury Puts Oleksandr Usyk On Blast: WatchTyson Fury was hoping to fight for all of the belts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOleksandr Usyk Defeats Anthony Joshua To Become Heavyweight ChampionOleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua to become the heavyweight champion, Saturday.
By Cole Blake
- SportsAnthony Joshua & Tyson Fury Fight Date RevealedThe heavyweight match everyone has been waiting for will take place in Saudi Arabia.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrancis Ngannou Speaks On Potential Jon Jones FightFrancis Ngannou is confident he and Jon Jones will get in the Octagon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBoxing Legend Leon Spinks Dies At 67 After Battle With CancerLeon Spinks, famous for upsetting Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title in 1978, died Friday.By Cole Blake