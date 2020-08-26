Good Energy
- NewsGrafh Taps Smoke DZA & El Camino For "Trappin Out The Hyatt"With his new album "Good Energy" on the way, Grafh drops off a new single "Trappin Out The Hyatt" with El Camino & Smoke DZA. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGrafh Grabs Mysonne, Ray Emmanuel, & Sly Piper For "Killing Kings"Grafh connects with Ray Emmannuel, Mysonne, and Sly Piper for the socially-charged and reflective "Killing Kings." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGrafh Announces New Album With Jim Jones-Assisted "Customer"Grafh announces his new album "Good Energy" with the Harry Fraud-produced & Jim Jones-assisted "Customer."By Mitch Findlay