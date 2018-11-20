gems
- MusicWaka Flocka Drops A PSA On Staying SuccessfulHaving evolved nicely into the role of "OG," Waka Flocka Flame offers some advice to those in hot pursuit of success. By Mitch Findlay
- GramWaka Flocka Offers Wisdom About Surviving The Rap GameFollowing the tragic murder of Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka looks to dispel the narrative that rap is an inherently dangerous game. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsAntonio Browns Drops Gems While Motivating High School Team: WatchBrown made sure the kids know they worked hard.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJermaine Dupri Takes Shots At The "Surprise Album" TacticJermaine Dupri has weighed in on the latest marketing trend. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin & 21 Savage Reflect On The Perils Of "Clubbing"Metro Boomin preaches a hustler's ambition. By Mitch Findlay