News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
gaza war
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Dave Chappelle Chastises DJ Khaled For His Silence On Gaza War
Dave Chappelle slammed DJ Khaled for his continued silence on what's happening in Gaza, despite being Palestinian.
By
Devin Morton
July 02, 2025
12.0K Views