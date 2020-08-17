Fred Wreck
- MusicMt. Westmore's Album Is Coming SoonIce Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort's upcoming album as Mt. Westmore is officially "coming soon." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre & Ron Isley Hit The StudioOver the weekend, Ron Isley connected with Dr. Dre and Fred Wreck in the studio, fueling speculation that new music is on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's Producers Are Posting Alfred Hitchcock PicturesFred Wreck and Lonestarrmuzik have added fuel to the "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" fire, sharing pictures of Alfred Hitchcock ahead of its rumored release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Connect In Epic West Coast ReunionDr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Anderson .Paak, The D.O.C, and Fred Wreck connect for an epic boy's night out. By Mitch Findlay